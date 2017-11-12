Did Maya Angelou Reveal The Roots Of The Milly Rock Back In The 1960s? [VIDEO]

Dr. Maya Angelou‘s phenomenal life touched all of us in one way or another.

But who knew that the legendary poet was at least partially responsible for passing the Milly Rock up the family tree?

The ancient moves that have evolved from the boogaloo to the modern Milly are clearly kin in the video below:

So, I’m pretty sure Maya Angelou just educated me on what African movements the Milly Rock originated from. (1968) pic.twitter.com/dDIESLSVEe — Brown Girl Alchemy (@amberjfinney) November 5, 2017

@ us with your best boogaloo if it’s sturdy.

