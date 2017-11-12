Videos
Home > Videos

Did Maya Angelou Reveal The Roots Of The Milly Rock Back In The 1960s? [VIDEO]

While demoing African dances back in the day, the legendary poet and her dancers may have shared the seeds of today's most viral dance.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
246 reads
Leave a comment
34th Annual AWRT Gracie Awards Gala - Show

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Dr. Maya Angelou‘s phenomenal life touched all of us in one way or another.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But who knew that the legendary poet was at least partially responsible for passing the Milly Rock up the family tree?

The ancient moves that have evolved from the boogaloo to the modern Milly are clearly kin in the video below:

@ us with your best boogaloo if it’s sturdy.

The Latest:



Phenomenal Woman: Our Favorite Dr. Maya Angelou Quotes

18 photos Launch gallery

Phenomenal Woman: Our Favorite Dr. Maya Angelou Quotes

Continue reading Did Maya Angelou Reveal The Roots Of The Milly Rock Back In The 1960s? [VIDEO]

Phenomenal Woman: Our Favorite Dr. Maya Angelou Quotes

Legendary poet, author, activist and musician Maya Angelou was born on April 4, 1928. In honor of her great life, we are taking a look at some of her best quotes. Didn’t know Maya Angelou was a musician? Listen to her song “Run Joe” here.

Maya Angelou , MIlly rock

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show