Roy Moore’s Child Molester Allegations Are Disgusting, But Don’t Forget He’s A Racist, Too

No tears will be shed by Black folks if Roy Moore, the Republican nominee in Alabama for a U.S. Senate seat, yields to pressure and ends his candidacy over explosive allegations he made sexual advances on a 14-year-old girl in 1979. The former state Supreme Court judge was 34 at the time.

Soon after the report emerged Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky) and other senior Republicans urged Moore to quit his campaign if the allegations were proven true, CNN reported.

Fox News commentator: Roy Moore should "do the decent thing" and "step down" https://t.co/B7pzMAiXkr pic.twitter.com/Zn3hZ3PrMg — The Hill (@thehill) November 10, 2017

Moore, then an assistant district attorney, allegedly had two private encounters later with teenager Leigh Corfman. In one of them, he removed her shirt and pants and his own clothes, according to the Washington Post, which broke the news.

Now 70, Moore denied the allegations in a statement and accused his political enemies of conspiring against him, adding that the accusations would have come out long ago if they were true.

One thing that was proven true — and, like these allegations, cannot be forgotten or forgiven — was Moore’s past racist attacks on former President Barack Obama. His dog-whistling racism gained national attention when he became one of the most vocal leaders in the birther movement, falsely claiming that Obama was born outside the United States. He also pushed the lie that the former president was secretly a Muslim.

Obama wasn’t the only African-American leader in the crosshairs of Moore, who wrote an op-ed on the day Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), a Muslim, was sworn into Congress using a Koran. Moore questioned Ellison’s qualifications to serve in Congress and his commitment to defend the Constitution because of Ellison’s religion.

Moore showed that he’s far from colorblind when he referred to Asians as “yellows” and Native Americans as “reds” in a campaign speech in September. He doubled down when criticized.

