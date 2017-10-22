Jill Scott Shares Her Harvey Weinstein Story

With news breaking that Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing or assaulting over 40 women including Lupita Nyong’o, Jill Scott is now sharing her own encounter with the disgraced movie mogul.

The “Golden” singer said that her run-in with Weinstein was everything but that. While she was not assaulted, she stressed that she has steers clear of the Oscar-winning producer since the moment she met him for the first time where he made derogatory comments about her pregnancy.

She recalled her encounter on Twitter: “When I met Harvey Weinstein, he was RUDE. In the NASTIEST tone he said “Who told you to get pregnant?!” And rolled his eyes in disgust. I stayed away from him after. Who acts that way towards a pregnant woman?? Power to all the women bullied by assholes. Power in general.”

Scott also tweeted, “What’s true is there are stories I will never tell publicly. I have my reasons and peace in those areas.”

Scott and Weinstein have worked together in the past—remotely and apart on the same TV series.

Back in 2008, he was a producer for the now-defunct HBO show The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency that Scott starred in. While it’s unknown when exactly this alleged “rude” encounter took place, it most likely happened around the time the show’s first season wrapped and began to air throughout 2008 and 2009, around the same time Scott was pregnant and gave birth to her first and only child.

