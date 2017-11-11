Why It’s Perfectly Acceptable To Charge For Thanksgiving Dinner [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Times is hard. Headkrack reported that more and more people have actually been charging for Thanksgiving dinner, asking everyone in attendance to bring 30 bucks. When Rickey Smiley hears this, he says he’s charging too! He explains that with making food for everyone, cleaning up after everyone, plus all the traction the bathroom gets, collecting funds from guests isn’t too crazy.

That lead Headkrack to ask whether Rickey whether he would amend his strict bathroom rules for Thanksgiving festivities. Click on the audio player to hear more of the conversation in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

