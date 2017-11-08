Vivica A. Fox Gives Details About What Really Broke Up Her And 50 Cent [VIDEO]

So much has happened since Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent broke up, but she is finally coming clean about what really went wrong. Nearly 14 years ago rapper 50 Cent and Fox made headlines because they were breaking up. While on TV One’s show Sister Circle, Fox let the ladies in on the past relationship.

According to Madamnoire, she explained that her being independent and not needed him to take care of her is what ended the relationship. Fox said, “He was just so romantic and so kind. He’s very old fashioned and I wish I knew now how to treat a man like that then… I thought when we were dating younger he wanted a partner and what he really wanted was to take care of me. And I didn’t know that so I was working hard trying to match him instead of letting him be the man and take care of me.”

Two years ago while interviewing with Meredith Viera she spoke about 50 Cent and how he was the love of her life. Over the years the two have battled it out on social media, but for now they are trying to have a friendship. Fox said, “But I love that we’re friends again because when we fight we fight harder than what we loved…but you know I ain’t no punk.”

