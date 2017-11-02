50 Cent Makes Fun Of Wendy Williams After She Passed Out [VIDEO]

Yesterday in front of a studio audience talk show host Wendy Williams passed out. She ended up finishing the show and blamed it on overheating because of her Halloween costume. Clearly, 50 Cent thought this was the perfect opportunity to go in on Williams after she spoke about him on her show a couple of weeks ago.

What is this🤦‍♂️it just looks like bad acting to me. 👀LOL she said she over heated in her costume. #50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LOL 😆 A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

😆LMAO A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

He called her out claiming that her passing out was a stunt and then posted different things on his Instagram account. 50 Cent in the first post said, “What is this🤦♂it just looks like bad acting to me. 👀LOL she said she over heated in her costume. #50centralbet.” Then in another one it said, “When you talk shit online and run into the person in real life,” which was also the video of her fainting. Do you think 50 Cent was wrong for making fun of Wendy Williams?

RELATED: Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint [VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV [VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating Rumors About Her Husband?

<strong>The Latest</strong>:

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 21 photos Launch gallery 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 1. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 21 2. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 21 3. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 21 4. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 21 5. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 21 6. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 21 7. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 7 of 21 8. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 21 9. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 21 10. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 21 11. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 11 of 21 12. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 12 of 21 13. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 13 of 21 14. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 14 of 21 15. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 15 of 21 16. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 16 of 21 17. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 17 of 21 18. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 18 of 21 19. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 19 of 21 20. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 20 of 21 21. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Cent Makes Fun Of Wendy Williams After She Passed Out [VIDEO] 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]