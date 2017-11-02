Entertainment News
50 Cent Makes Fun Of Wendy Williams After She Passed Out [VIDEO]

'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere

Yesterday in front of a studio audience talk show host Wendy Williams passed out. She ended up finishing the show and blamed it on overheating because of her Halloween costume. Clearly, 50 Cent thought this was the perfect opportunity to go in on Williams after she spoke about him on her show a couple of weeks ago.

 

He called her out claiming that her passing out was a stunt and then posted different things on his Instagram account. 50 Cent in the first post said, “What is this🤦♂it just looks like bad acting to me. 👀LOL she said she over heated in her costume. #50centralbet.” Then in another one it said, “When you talk shit online and run into the person in real life,” which was also the video of her fainting. Do you think 50 Cent was wrong for making fun of Wendy Williams?

