Lisa Nicole Cloud And Darren Naugles To Work On Marriage Despite Alleged Cheating

It was reported recently that Lisa Nicole Cloud and husband, Darren Naugles from “Married To Medicine” were facing hard times within their marriage. According to Madamnoire, in a voicemail sent to another woman Nicole demands that her husband break off his relationship with his alleged mistress.
Cloud said in the audio, “You’re married with kids. Darren Naugles. Tell her right now. And tell the b*tch you’re not going to call her anymore. Tell the stupid a$$, slutty b*tch, you’re not going to call her again. Tell her. Tell the slut. Tell her. You better not talk to my husband again, whoever you are. Stop talking to my husband, stop calling my husband or it’s going to be a problem. Tell her now. Kids, you see this? Your dad spent all day with us…Why? Because you walk out the door. You think they don’t know? Then be done. Be done.” Even though reports claim this isn’t the first time he’s cheated she still wants to work on their marriage.
Some sources say that Nicole is in a better place and never minded being open about her husband being unfaithful. The audio is allegedly from months ago and since then they’ve worked out their problems. Cloud found out that her husband was cheating by going through his phone and his mistress claims she didn’t know he was married. While some of the cast aren’t surprised by his actions, we wish these two the best of luck.
