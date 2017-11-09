Lisa Nicole Cloud And Darren Naugles To Work On Marriage Despite Alleged Cheating

It was reported recently that Lisa Nicole Cloud and husband, Darren Naugles from “Married To Medicine” were facing hard times within their marriage. According to Madamnoire, in a voicemail sent to another woman Nicole demands that her husband break off his relationship with his alleged mistress.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cloud said in the audio, “You’re married with kids. Darren Naugles. Tell her right now. And tell the b*tch you’re not going to call her anymore. Tell the stupid a$$, slutty b*tch, you’re not going to call her again. Tell her. Tell the slut. Tell her. You better not talk to my husband again, whoever you are. Stop talking to my husband, stop calling my husband or it’s going to be a problem. Tell her now. Kids, you see this? Your dad spent all day with us…Why? Because you walk out the door. You think they don’t know? Then be done. Be done.” Even though reports claim this isn’t the first time he’s cheated she still wants to work on their marriage.

Some sources say that Nicole is in a better place and never minded being open about her husband being unfaithful. The audio is allegedly from months ago and since then they’ve worked out their problems. Cloud found out that her husband was cheating by going through his phone and his mistress claims she didn’t know he was married. While some of the cast aren’t surprised by his actions, we wish these two the best of luck.

RELATED: Is Ex “Married To Medicine” Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Back With Her Cheating Husband?

RELATED: Lisa Nicole Cloud From “Married To Medicine” Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

RELATED: Ladies Of “Married To Medicine” Tell Ms. Juicy About “Changes” To Season 5’s Cast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs 15 photos Launch gallery We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs 1. Mike Epps Source:PR Photos 1 of 15 2. Dwayne Wade Source:PR 2 of 15 3. Usher and Tameka Raymond were once married…but as we know, it didn’t work out. 3 of 15 4. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey 4 of 15 5. Mashonda Tifrere was once married to Swizz Beatz. 5 of 15 6. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose 6 of 15 7. Kimora and Russell Simmons 7 of 15 8. Janet Jackson has been divorced…twice. Source:AP) 8 of 15 9. ‘All My Children’ star and current guest star on ‘Power’ Debbi Morgan has been married…and divorced four times. 9 of 15 10. Eric Benet was married to and divorced from Halle Berry. Now they are both married to other people. 10 of 15 11. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife. 11 of 15 12. And we thought it would last – Evelyn Lozada and Ocho Cinco. 12 of 15 13. Yup, Shaunie really was a basketball wife, she was married to Shaquille O’Neal. 13 of 15 14. Allen and Tawanna Iverson are legally divorced, but have apparently reconciled, although they haven’t remarried. 14 of 15 15. Not quite divorced yet, but the papers have been filed and it’s been finalized…but will Khloe and Lamar go through with it? 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Lisa Nicole Cloud And Darren Naugles To Work On Marriage Despite Alleged Cheating We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!