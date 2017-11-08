Ty Dolla Sign Wants To Clear Something Up: “I’m Not A Rapper” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ty Dolla $ign came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to chat about his new album, “Beach House 3.” Ty talks about his goal of creating a versatile album with a little something for everybody. He walks us through the vibes on the album, and how they flow into each other. He also talks about how people call him a rapper all the time, debunking the myth: “it’s never been no rap, it’s Ty Dolla $ign the singer.”

Ty speculates as to why people assume he’s a rapper, even though he doesn’t rap. He also talks about his support of Kesha‘s return, and putting music on the album for everyone who criticizes him for dropping a lot of collaborations. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

