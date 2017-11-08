Man Who Gives Free Haircuts To Homeless Gifted A Barbershop [VIDEO]

There are so many homeless people left on the streets to eat and sleep and winter is on its way. Brennon Jones made it his mission to help the homeless by giving them haircuts. Jones is from Philadelphia and was given a gift he never thought he would ever receive.

According to The Root, a kindhearted stranger, Sean Johnson heard about what Jones was doing to help the homeless and wanted to help him. Johnson said, “When I found out, well, I need to be part of that. I need to see what I can do to help.” Johnson gave him a fully renovated barbershop so he can service those that are in need. He showed Jones the place and threw him the keys.

Johnson knows first hand what its like to start over. He was formerly incarcerated and said, “When I was in there, I went to school, learned how to cut hair; my mother paid for my license, and I’m not gonna let my mom down.” He is now the successful owner of Taper’s Barbershop and wants to expand it. After hearing what Jones was doing he immediately changed his plans. We wish both the men the best of luck and success!

