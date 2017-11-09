GoFundMe Page For Ayden Brown Raises Over $250,000

The story of Ayden Brown captured the hearts of many people around the world. Brown was only 3 years old and was fighting stage 4 lung cancer and passed away recently. His mother, Lindsey Licari posted a video talking about everything she had gone through over the past couple of months.

Licari said, “Today, I lost my son. In this world, there was not one doctor, one person that could offer my son any options at all. And he aspirated and stopped breathing. And I tried to do CPR and bring Ayden back. But I wasn’t able to. And they tried again, the hospital six times. And even when I saw lines straight, I still knew God could still help him. But Ayden’s body couldn’t take anymore. So today, I lost Ayden because we live in a world that doesn’t prepare for child cancer.”

#TSRTakeAMoment: We send our sincerest & deepest condolences to @lele_licari and her family as her son #Ayden has passed. We are keeping you and your family in our prayers!🙏🏽😔 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Licari wanted to tell the story to inform other parents about childhood cancer. According to BET, a GoFundMe page was made to help with medical expenses and help her pay rent so she could stay with Ayden. Over $250,000 has been raised and we will continue to keep this family in our prayers.

