Combat Jack Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

The hip hop guardian released a statement on Twitter.

Posted 4 hours ago
Combat Jack Reggie Ossé was diagnosed with cancer.

The Combat Jack Show podcast host released a statement that was posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The Brooklyn native is a former hip hop music attorney, with big name clients such as Jay Z, Roc-a-Fella, DJ Clark Kent, and more. He’s also the former managing editor of legendary hip hop publication, The Source. He began hosting The Combat Jack Show, a podcast dedicated to hip hop discussion and interviews in August 2010. In 2013, his show grew to be the flagship of a network of podcasts called the Loud Speakers Network, which also includes The Read, The Brilliant Idiots, and Fan Bros.

