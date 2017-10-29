Deon Kipping Updates Fans On His Cancer [VIDEO]

Gospel artist Deon Kipping earlier this year reached out to fans and asked for prayers after revealing he had stage 3 colon cancer . Kipping even posted a video on Instagram to explain how he felt, what he was going through and for people not to have pity upon him because God was going to help him.

Follow @GetUpErica

With the power of prayer and help from doctors Kipping posted another video to tell fans the doctors told him he is cancer free. He said, “I just wanted to let the world know…. I BEAT CANCER!!!!! THANK YOU ALL…for your prayers and support…. I couldn’t have done this without y’all…. I have a few more hurdles to get over in regards to this process…. But I wanted to share the best news I’ve heard in a while….I Am Cancer Free!!! Please don’t stop praying…. I still need it! Thank you so much!! #IBeatCancer#ThankYouJesus #CancerFreeKipping#Grateful #PrayForDeonKipping#WeAlwaysWin #GodIsTheGreatest.

Kipping was excited and although he still has to go in for certain testing he talked about how happy he was that his son will have a father. He thanked fans for all of their love and support as well as praised God for this blessing. We are so happy for Deon Kipping and will continue to keep you in our prayers.

The Latest:



RELATED: Deon Kipping On What His 3-Year-Old Son Is Doing To Help Him Fight Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Deon Kipping Asks For Prayers Amidst Fight Against Cancer

RELATED: Cancer Patient’s Girlfriend Surprises Him With Homecoming Dance At Hospital [VIDEO]

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer 1. Sophia Vergara Source:Splash news 1 of 11 2. Angelina Jolie Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Leah Still Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Big Ang Source:Splash News 4 of 11 5. Hugh Jackman Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Brandi Maxielle Source:Kass For The Brand Group 6 of 11 7. Robin Roberts Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Stuart Scott Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Giuliana Rancic Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift. Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Diem Brown Source:Splash News 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer