Deon Kipping Updates Fans On His Cancer [VIDEO]

Gospel artist Deon Kipping earlier this year reached out to fans and asked for prayers after revealing he had stage 3 colon cancer. Kipping even posted a video on Instagram to explain how he felt, what he was going through and for people not to have pity upon him because God was going to help him.
#SHARETHIS I just wanted to let the world know…. I BEAT CANCER!!!!! THANK YOU ALL…for your prayers and support…. I couldn’t have done this without y’all…. I have a few more hurdles to get over in regards to this process…. But I wanted to share the best news I’ve heard in a while….I Am Cancer Free!!! Please don’t stop praying…. I still need it! Thank you so much!! #IBeatCancer #ThankYouJesus #CancerFreeKipping #Grateful #PrayForDeonKipping #WeAlwaysWin #GodIsTheGreatest
With the power of prayer and help from doctors Kipping posted another video to tell fans the doctors told him he is cancer free. He said, “I just wanted to let the world know…. I BEAT CANCER!!!!! THANK YOU ALL…for your prayers and support…. I couldn’t have done this without y’all…. I have a few more hurdles to get over in regards to this process…. But I wanted to share the best news I’ve heard in a while….I Am Cancer Free!!! Please don’t stop praying…. I still need it! Thank you so much!! #IBeatCancer#ThankYouJesus #CancerFreeKipping#Grateful #PrayForDeonKipping#WeAlwaysWin #GodIsTheGreatest.
Kipping was excited and although he still has to go in for certain testing he talked about how happy he was that his son will have a father. He thanked fans for all of their love and support as well as praised God for this blessing. We are so happy for Deon Kipping and will continue to keep you in our prayers.
The Latest:
- Everything We Know About Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair’s History Of Racism And Discrimination
- Family Of Black Man Who Died In Police Custody Sues For Millions
- Even President Obama Has To Show Up For Jury Duty
- TK Kravitz On Being From A Small Georgia Town & Doing Big Things [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Deon Kipping On What His 3-Year-Old Son Is Doing To Help Him Fight Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Deon Kipping Asks For Prayers Amidst Fight Against Cancer
RELATED: Cancer Patient’s Girlfriend Surprises Him With Homecoming Dance At Hospital [VIDEO]