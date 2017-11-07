Photos
Home > Photos

LeToya Luckett Hits South Beach For Her Bachelorette Party [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
938 reads
Leave a comment
2017 All White Labor Day Party Hosted By Ludacris & Jeezy

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This summer LeToya Luckett got engaged to the love of her life Tommicus Walker. Fans were so happy for her after she shared the special moment on her social media page. According to BET, this past weekend the soon-to-be bride celebrated her bachelorette party with some of her closes friends in Miami.

Celebrating L❤️VE With my L❤️VE. Congrats to @marcoandretti & @marta_krupa on their beautiful union!!! #Lovewins

A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett) on

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#IssaWifeBachlorette 👰🏽 Styled by || @bryonjavar

A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett) on

 

In several pictures Luckett is seen wearing a white bathing suit showing a little bit of skin with a smile on her face. She continued wearing white for the entire weekend and from what it looks like she slayed it in the photos with a cute black bob haircut. In one of the photos all her girls gathered to show her love.

 

She captioned it, “My heart is full!! I’m so blessed to know these ladies. Each and everyone of them have seen me through good times & bad & have poured sooo much love into my life. Get you some friends who will lift you up in prayer, laugh with you & love you. I can’t thank these beauties enough for sending me off to the next chapter of my life in style!!! Love you for life #issabridebachlorette.” We are so happy for LeToya Luckett and can’t wait to see her wedding.

RELATED: LeToya Luckett On Being Asked To Play Dionne Warwick In Her Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why LeToya Luckett Doesn’t Deserve Shade For Her Engagement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How LeToya Luckett Met Her Fiancè Tommicus Walker

2017 Black Music Honors

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

50 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading LeToya Luckett Hits South Beach For Her Bachelorette Party [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

bachelorette , LeToya Luckett , party

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show