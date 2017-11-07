News Anchor Demetria Obilor On Why Her Size And Look Makes People Mad [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Demetria Obilor, Dallas’ new Channel news anchor, suddenly found herself at the center of a nation discussion on body shaming. A viewer took to facebook and criticized Demetria’s dress, claiming that “she’s a 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress and looks ridiculous.” The internet, always swift with the clapback, pounced on the post and it quickly went viral, living on via screenshots long after the woman deleted it. Then, Chance The Rapper hopped on the bandwagon, which blew the whole thing up even further, providing the perfect platform for a discussion on body shaming.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Demetria chatted with the morning show crew about her experience with body shaming, especially as a curvy woman of color on the news. She explains why, after ignoring a lot of negative comments, which come with a job on television, she finally felt she had to respond to this one. Click on the audio player to hear more on this story in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Addresses Rumors Of Her Ex-Husband Asking For Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dae Dae On Feeling Disrespected By The XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]