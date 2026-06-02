Of Course: Vanilla Ice Says He’s Still Performing At Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert After Multiple Artists Bow Out

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

In late May 2026, the Trump administration announced their “star-studded” lineup for their upcoming Freedom 250 festivities “celebrating” the 250th birthday of America (feels more like it’s funeral) which included the likes of Flo Rida, Morris Day, Young MC, The Commodores, Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels of Poison and the lone surviving member of Milli Vanilli.

Unfortunately it seems like many of these artists weren’t even aware of their inclusion in the concert. Most of them almost immediately withdrew their names from the event citing political reasons which prompted Donald Trump to denounce those artists as “third rate” and announced that he’d give America who they really want to see on stage: himself.

You can’t make up this level of narcissism.

Luckily for Trump he won’t be alone on that stage as TMZ is reporting that Vanilla Ice is standing on much needed business and says he’ll honor his pledge to perform at America’s swan song of a birthday party. In obvious need of a check, the one-hit wonder from 1990 stated that not only would he perform for Trump, but basically any other world leader who can afford his services to perform that one hit that made him a household name, and maybe even his second hit, “Ninja Rap” from 1991’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret Of The Ooze (that was a banga to children).

Per TMZ:

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper joined us on “TMZ Live” Friday and told us he isn’t sweating the controversy surrounding the upcoming Freedom 250 event in D.C. … ’cause he’s not big on politics and isn’t bowing out like many of his peers.

Ice argues music should bring people together — not divide them — and he doesn’t care who’s signing the check or hosting the party. In fact, he tells Harvey he’d happily show up if Biden called asking him to perform at a family wedding.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Taking things a step further, Ice tells us he’d even play for Putin, or in Iran, because fans exist everywhere and music transcends politics.

Y’all just know there’s going to be ICE agents on stage dancing alongside Vanilla Ice to “Ice Ice Baby.” It’s inevitable.

Still, Vanilla Ice isn’t alone as Flo Rida too says he’s taking that Freedom 250 check whether y’all like it or not.

America’s descent into fascism is showing us what everyone seemingly has a price, and it probably isn’t that much. Just sayin’

What do y’all think about the Freedom 250 concert fiasco? Sound off in the comments section below.

Of Course: Vanilla Ice Says He’s Still Performing At Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert After Multiple Artists Bow Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com