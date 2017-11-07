Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Weight-Loss Surgery After Body Criticism

Celebrities are victims of body-shaming and harsh critiques just like the normal, average citizen, which can bring out insecurities and self-consciousness in even the strongest individuals. Allegedly Mariah Carey was so upset regarding the criticism about her weight, that she recently underwent weight-loss surgery.

EXCLUSIVE: Body shamers spur Mariah Carey to have weight-loss surgery https://t.co/UGrSx1ZvXw pic.twitter.com/7Rv5pfXGWw — Page Six (@PageSix) November 7, 2017

It’s being reported by Page Six that superstar Mariah Carey had gastric sleeve surgery back in October after being unable to handle the harsh opinions, critiques and body-shaming she received due to her supposed weight gain. The procedure was reportedly performed in Beverly Hills by one of the country’s top surgeons.

A source close to Carey, told Page Six that “Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers.”

The report goes into further detail about what initially caused Carey’s weight gain, citing increased late-night eating and cocktails after shows with current boyfriend and back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka. Things are apparently looking up after the surgery, as the source says “Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better.”

Meanwhile, just last week Carey officially parted ways with her controversial manager Stella Bulochnikov after almost three years of working together. Currently boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has taken over the day-to-day responsibilities of being Carey’s manager.

