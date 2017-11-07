Greek Life Banned At Florida State University After Student Dies

The president of Florida State University, John Thrasher is speaking out after the death of a student. According to USA Today, Thrasher announced that all fraternities and sororities will be banned after the death of a student while at a house party. He said, “I want to send a serious message, I really do. We’ve got a serious problem.”

20-year-old, Andrew Coffey was found dead Friday morning a mile away from campus. According to reports, Coffey was pledging Pi Kappa Phi and although he was treated died while on the scene. From this moment on all fraternity as well as sorority chapters on this campus are not allowed to hold new member events, meetings, tailgates and so much more.

There is also a ban of alcohol on campus and at all Recognized Student Organization events. Thrasher said, “All of our student organizations – Greek organizations and the other recognized student organizations on campus – must step up. They will have to participate in the solution.” The incident happened just after Parents’ Weekend and is still being investigated.

