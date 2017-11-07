Laila Ali Reveals What It Would Take To Get Her Back In The Boxing Ring [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Laila Ali visited the studio for Dish Nation! She talked with the morning show crew about her brand new TV show on OWN, and her cookbook, called “Food For Life.” She explains where the recipes in the book came from, and how she optimized them for the book. She talks about the burger recipe in the book that is inspired by her father. As a mother and foodie, Laila also talks about getting kids on track to eating healthy, and why it’s hard to get kids on the right track after introducing them to processed food. She talks about making chicken nuggets from scratch for her kids.

Plus, Laila talks about why she made the decision to stop boxing, even though she misses it so much. She also reveals what it would take to get her back in the boxing ring. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

