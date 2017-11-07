How To Make Sure The Whole Family Is Covered For Christmas Gifts [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s the Holidays! Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s a holiday for which a lot of people pull out all the stops for the kids. It’s all the first holiday people decorate for after Halloween, aside from the regular pumpkins people use for fall. Rickey Smiley says nobody eats pumpkin for Thanksgiving, since black people tend to go with sweet potato pie. Headkrack explains that for a long time he didn’t understand why people say they hate pumpkin pie, because in his mind (and his experience), they taste the same way!

Rickey Smiley asks how old is too old for a Christmas gift. When the whole family comes through, you want to take care of all the kids and make sure they get a magical experience. But what about the adults? Do they stop getting gifts at a certain age? How do you keep everyone involved in the festivities without breaking the bank, or leaving anyone out? Click on the audio player to hear more of this funny discussion from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

