Agent Who Allegedly Violated Terry Crews On Leave After Sexual Harassment Claim

Eurweb.com

Posted 26 mins ago
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Powerhouse WME agent Adam Venit is on leave from the talent firm as it investigates an allegation of sexual harassment from actor Terry Crews, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported, Crews revealed in a series of tweets on Oct. 10, that he was groped last year at a Hollywood event by a “high-level” executive. Crews wrote that he was with his wife at the function when the Hollywood exec came over and grabbed his “privates” and that the alleged assailant then “grinned like a jerk” when Crews asked what he was doing.

Sources close to the situation told Variety that Crews in recent days has been preparing to name Venit publicly.

Venit, whose clients include Sylvester Stallone, Diane Keaton, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and Dustin Hoffman, also oversees the mega-agency’s finance and distribution team, known as WME Global.

Crews, a former NFL star is currently known for his work on the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” is also a client of WME. The actor also tweeted about why he didn’t fight back at the time of the incident, pointing to what he said would have been a racially-charged reaction to his behavior.

terry crews

