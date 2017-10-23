Meek Mill Tries Front Flip Off Trampoline At 76ers Game [VIDEO]

If this rap thing starts to fizzle out, Meek Mill might already have a solid back up gig. A Philadelphia 76ers dunk squad member.
Okay, we’re not sure about the dunking part, but he looks like he has the gymnastics part down pat. During the Sixers home opener on Friday, Meek was messing around with the dunk squad backstage and perfectly landed a front flip off of the trampoline.
That 1942 flow. We give it a 10.
