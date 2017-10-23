Meek Mill Tries Front Flip Off Trampoline At 76ers Game [VIDEO]

If this rap thing starts to fizzle out, Meek Mill might already have a solid back up gig. A Philadelphia 76ers dunk squad member.

Okay, we’re not sure about the dunking part, but he looks like he has the gymnastics part down pat. During the Sixers home opener on Friday, Meek was messing around with the dunk squad backstage and perfectly landed a front flip off of the trampoline.

I ain’t scared 😂😂😂 and I’m fried off the 19 lol A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

That 1942 flow. We give it a 10.