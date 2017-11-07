Entertainment News
Toni Braxton Spotted With Huge Diamond On Ring Finger [PHOTOS]

Is Ms. Braxton now Mrs. Williams?

Here we are again, speculating about whether Toni Braxton secretly jumped the broom with Brian “Birdman” Williams.

The legendary singer was spotted with a huge piece of artillery on her left hand during Sunday night’s taping of the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards.

The lovebirds have repeatedly denied that they took the long walk to the chapel, but the flash from this gigantic ring has us asking questions. Braxton was on hand to perform and accept the Don Cornelius Award at the ceremony, bringing along sons Diezel and Denim as her dates.

So what do you think beauties, is Ms. Braxton now Mrs. Williams?

