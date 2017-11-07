Toni Braxton Spotted With Huge Diamond On Ring Finger [PHOTOS]

Here we are again, speculating about whether Toni Braxton secretly jumped the broom with Brian “Birdman” Williams.

Looking forward to having a good time tonight w/ my boys @denimbraxton & @diezel.braxton! So much to be thankful for. ♥️ Catch the #SoulTrainAwards On November 26th at 8/7c on @bet A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

The legendary singer was spotted with a huge piece of artillery on her left hand during Sunday night’s taping of the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards.

The lovebirds have repeatedly denied that they took the long walk to the chapel, but the flash from this gigantic ring has us asking questions. Braxton was on hand to perform and accept the Don Cornelius Award at the ceremony, bringing along sons Diezel and Denim as her dates.

#ToniBraxton hits the #redcarpet with her sons #DenimBraxton and #DiezelBraxton at the #SoulTrainAwards. A post shared by 🚨City Alert🚨 (@cityalert) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

So what do you think beauties, is Ms. Braxton now Mrs. Williams?

