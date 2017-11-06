Gary's Tea
Home > Gary's Tea

Evelyn Braxton Has A Message For Vincent Herbert [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
50 reads
Leave a comment

Gary is back and is giving us all the tea! He spoke about Evelyn Braxton and her talking about the situation with Tamar and Vincent. Evelyn might of not had a lot to say, but she did mention that he needs counseling before he kills her. The two are going through a divorce right now and Tamar is seeking full custody of their son Logan.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey Smiley thinks Tamar should run because Vince would be left out of breath. Gary also talked about Lamar Odom passing out at a LA night club. He reported that it was due to being dehydrated, but some don’t believe that is the case.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Needs Someone To Hold While Watching “Jigsaw” Movie [VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony Escapes From Police Using Gary With Da Tea’s License [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Selena Gomez Dump The Weeknd For Justin Bieber? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea singing to Ed Lover

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

73 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Evelyn Braxton Has A Message For Vincent Herbert [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Evelyn Braxton , Lamar Odom , Tamar Braxton , Vincent Herbert

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show