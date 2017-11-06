Evelyn Braxton Has A Message For Vincent Herbert [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary is back and is giving us all the tea! He spoke about Evelyn Braxton and her talking about the situation with Tamar and Vincent. Evelyn might of not had a lot to say, but she did mention that he needs counseling before he kills her. The two are going through a divorce right now and Tamar is seeking full custody of their son Logan.

Rickey Smiley thinks Tamar should run because Vince would be left out of breath. Gary also talked about Lamar Odom passing out at a LA night club. He reported that it was due to being dehydrated, but some don’t believe that is the case.

