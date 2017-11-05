Diddy Changes Name For 48th Birthday

240 reads Leave a comment
E! Online is reporting that Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed his name again.
The man formerly known as Puff Daddy now wants to be known as “Brotherly Love,” or, “Love” for short.
In a Twitter video posted on his 48th birthday (November 4), Love informed his 13.3 million followers of the change.
