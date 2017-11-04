Child Abuse Case Against Tyrese Has Been Dropped

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the child abuse investigation into the actor’s 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, has been closed. Gibson, who appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, will not be charged. Remember, his ex-wife was seeking a permanent restraining order after he allegedly beat the little girl over the summer.

“The Sweet Lady” crooner seems to have also buried the hatchet with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson.

“Want you guys to know I️ had a real Heart to Heart with one of Dewayne’s associates and this will be my last post about him…….. I️ repeat my last…. I️ respect the associate who called.. My story will never change I️ was never DJ’s Co-Star… I’m Shayla’s Father first…. Justin Lin is back in the driver seat that’s exciting cause it going to feel like the true #FastFamily all over again….. When we see Justin we see Paul…..,” he wrote on Instagram.

Uh…I’ma need him to learn how to spell Dwayne’s name correctly, but I digress.

As we previously reported, Tyrese has been going through it. First, he started a one-sided feud with Johnson, blaming the most-paid actor in Hollywood for holding up production of the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise to do his own spin-off film. Apparently, Tyrese is experiencing financial difficulties and doesn’t appreciate Johnson messing with his check.

Then Tyrese had an emotional break down on Facebook, which he later told worried fans that he’s fine:

Look: We really hope that Tyrese can get it together and keep it together too!

The Latest:



RELATED NEWS:

Tyrese Says He’S f After Public Emotional Outburst On Facebook

Tyrese Has Emotional Meltdown In Facebook Video

Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s School Amid Child Abuse Accusations