Tyrese’s Ex-Wife’s Lawyer Says He’s Playing The Public

A lawyer for Tyrese’s ex-wife says he was crying crocodile tears in his meltdown video in an attempt to play on the public’s sympathy.

Norma Gibson’s attorney, Aleen Khanjian, tells The Blast that Tyrese’s, “emotional outburst this morning is nothing more than a means of misleading and manipulating fans.”

Tyrese posted the video Wednesday morning begging Norma to drop the restraining order against him, and crying over his unheeded calls to see their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

Norma’s team says Tyrese “has a court ordered, professionally monitored, dinner with his daughter tonight. He’s known this since Monday.”

The Blast also reports that Tyrese and Norma were close to a settlement, but the Fast and the Furious actor called it off at the last-minute when Norma stipulated that he would have to admit wrongdoing.

