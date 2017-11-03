KFC Creates Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped Bath Bomb [POLL]

KFC is out of its chicken lovin’ mind—at least, we think so.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The fast food chain paired with Village Vanguard, the brand behind soup baths, to create their own bath bomb. According to the Metro, it’s drumstick-shaped and made from 11 spices and herbs that will have you smelling finger lickin’ good. But ‘chicken smell bathing powder’ is not available to just anyone—you have to be 1 of 100 people chosen in a lottery process only taking place in Japan.

So far, the chicken powder has gotten mixed reviews. Some hate its very existence:

PSA: I think the fried chicken bath bomb is one of the weirdest things ever, despite my love of fried chicken. THIS IS TOO FAR KFC. — Jennifer Ratliff (@Jkitty107) November 2, 2017

Just seen that there is such thing as a KFC bath bomb 🤮😷… why the hell would you want to smell of fried chicken — Daniela Santos (@Dsantos57) November 2, 2017

I just lost all hope in humanity, a KFC fried chicken bath bomb smh and its shaped like a leg pic.twitter.com/zf0UX5IN39 — co💤y s💤n (@Freebandz1017) November 3, 2017

Like, really hate it:

KFC friend chicken bath bomb the fattest shit I've heard. I'm disgusted at you grown fat greasy baby arm mothafuckas — co💤y s💤n (@Freebandz1017) November 3, 2017

And others, not so much:

Be thankful you exist at the same time as kfc bath bombs pic.twitter.com/y3CASlgu18 — ⚡️🥐☀️🌱🌱 (@dollarsigncott) November 2, 2017

I NEED THAT KFC CHICKEN BATH BOMB!!!! — Demi [N7] ♒️ (@RoseGoldChocobo) November 3, 2017

Let us know how you feel about soaking in a fried chicken bath bomb.

The Latest:

