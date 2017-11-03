News
Laurence Fishburne Files For Divorce From Gina Torres

Eurweb.com

Posted 20 mins ago
After being separated for more than a year, Laurence Fishburne has filed to officially end his marriage to Gina Torres.

According to TMZ, the actor filed for divorce on Thursday.

When they announced the split in September, Gina said, “With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” adding, “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

The couple has one daughter, 10-year-old Delilah.

The pair may have spent the last year dividing assets, notes TMZ, adding, “celebrities often lay the groundwork before filing for divorce, so the case isn’t front and center in the legal system for very long.”

