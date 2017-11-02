24 reads Leave a comment
Instead of visiting a senior citizens home to perform the same old, traditional records that they probably hear every week — one brave guy decided to switch up entertainment night by performing Khia‘s “My Neck, My Back” for the unsuspecting crowd.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The funny thing is, the senior citizens don’t seem to mind Khia’s raunchy lyrics when they’re in acoustic form. Have we been introduced to a new karaoke night classic?
You be the judge.
The Latest:
- Man Performs “My Neck, My Back” For Senior Citizens! [VIDEO]
- Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says “True Christians” Don’t Celebrate Halloween
- Donna Brazile Says She “Found Proof” Hillary Rigged Primary Against Bernie Sanders
- Tyrese Tells Fans How He’s Doing After Social Media Meltdown [VIDEO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/21-10/27)
14 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/21-10/27)
1. Marvin Dixon1 of 14
2. Tasha Smith2 of 14
3. Arsenio Hall & Tom Joyner3 of 14
4. Shemar Moore4 of 14
5. Jaleel White5 of 14
6. Tia Mowry6 of 14
7. Usher7 of 14
8. Janet Jackson8 of 14
9. Serena Williams9 of 14
10. Lionel Richie10 of 14
11. Robin Roberts11 of 14
12. Keo Motsepe12 of 14
13. Paxton Baker, AJ Calloway, & D Nice13 of 14
14. Dominique14 of 14
comments – Add Yours