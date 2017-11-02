Videos
Man Performs “My Neck, My Back” For Senior Citizens! [VIDEO]

Tupac's 40th Birthday Celebration Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Instead of visiting a senior citizens home to perform the same old, traditional records that they probably hear every week — one brave guy decided to switch up entertainment night by performing Khia‘s “My Neck, My Back” for the unsuspecting crowd.

The funny thing is, the senior citizens don’t seem to mind Khia’s raunchy lyrics when they’re in acoustic form. Have we been introduced to a new karaoke night classic?

You be the judge.

