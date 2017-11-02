Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Al Reynolds Comes Out

You might remember Al Reynolds being married to former co-host of “The View” Star Jones. During the show she talked about her wedding even though tabloids rumored that he was gay. In 2008 and now Reynolds is speaking out about how he is bisexual.
According to BET, he said, “Ever since I have been in the public eye, people have been speculating on my sexuality. And ‘speculating’ is a kind word for how it actually played out. With anger and disdain, people have been calling me out as gay, closeted, a sham and even nastier; much nastier.” Reynolds grew up in church and dealt with many struggles with his sexuality. He said, “As a Black man, that message and the hate and homophobia were multiplied to the ninth degree. I saw no path out that would resolve my personal feelings with my deeply held and ingrained religious beliefs.”
Reynolds believes this is his time to talk about his sexuality and how he’s finally comfortable with it. He said, “Today I accept myself as a bisexual man. I have learned that sexual orientation is not binary, at least for me. I am capable of loving both sexes, and I have done both. My relationships, all of them, have been honest and based on my attraction to the other person. When I am in love I don’t equivocate, nor do I waver.” While people might question Reynolds about this he is continuing to live his life and is happy.
