Star Jones Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for media personality Star Jones. ‘The View’ alum is now engaged to her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo, People reports.

Dressing up for the #angel ball for @gabriellesangels is one of my favorite nights of the year! Time to raise some more serious money for #cancerresearch with my girl @nisijoy! A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

In 2008, Jones split from husband Al Reynolds amid speculation he was gay and financial disputes from their million-dollar wedding, NYDN reported.

But time heals all. Jones is all smiles with her new beau. Lugo is an attorney raised in the notorious Cabrina-Green projects, the Chicago Tribune reports. Rising to success from humble beginnings, he shares a lot in common with his fiancée and fellow lawyer, Jones.

The pair made their first public appearance at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum last July.

“This is my family,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m not married, but we’re together.”

Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together. A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

