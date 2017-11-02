Crazy Theories People Have About Wendy Williams’ Scary On-Screen Collapse [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wendy Williams was hosting her TV show live when things took a sudden scary turn. She slurred mid-speech, staggered backwards, and collapsed. After a commercial break, she came back on and explained that she had overheated in her costume, though she was alright. After the immediate outpour of concern and support, some people suspected that there was more to it than she explained.

And thus, the crazy theories were born! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

