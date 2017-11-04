News
Home > News

Why Wasn’t The Word “Terrorism” Used To Describe Las Vegas Shooter? [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
95 reads
Leave a comment
New York City Deals With Aftermath Of Terror Attack In Manhattan

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

NYC was shaken up yesterday after 29-year-old, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov ran over bicyclists as well as pedestrians near the World Trade Center. CNN reports that six were killed on sight while two others died later. There were broken bites and people lying in the streets trying to get medical help.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

When the news first broke Saipov was only called the “suspect” and by later on that day they not only revealed his name, but called him a terrorist. A video posted by Splinter called “Why White People Aren’t ‘Terrorists,’” paints a picture of how the word “terrorist” is used only in certain circumstances. On the video the man talks about how we’ve been fighting the war in Afghanistan for nearly 16 years and how we are still fighting all in the name of terrorism.

The word is used abroad as well as in the US and in the video he talked about how white men such as Dylann Roof or James Alex Fields are never called “terrorists.” The government uses the word only for certain people to justify bending the rules. Lastly, the video asks at the end, “what do they mean when they say terrorism?” What are your thoughts on the video?

RELATED: White Privilege Led To Texas Tech Terrorism, Police Chief Basically Confirms

RELATED: FBI Labels “Black Identity Extremists” As Terrorist Threats

RELATED: 10 Black Celebs Who Have No Issue Labeling Vegas Shooter A “Terrorist”

<strong>The Latest</strong>:

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Wasn’t The Word “Terrorism” Used To Describe Las Vegas Shooter? [VIDEO]

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

 

New York City , terrorism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show