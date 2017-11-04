Why Wasn’t The Word “Terrorism” Used To Describe Las Vegas Shooter? [VIDEO]

NYC was shaken up yesterday after 29-year-old, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov ran over bicyclists as well as pedestrians near the World Trade Center. CNN reports that six were killed on sight while two others died later. There were broken bites and people lying in the streets trying to get medical help.

When the news first broke Saipov was only called the “suspect” and by later on that day they not only revealed his name, but called him a terrorist. A video posted by Splinter called “Why White People Aren’t ‘Terrorists,’” paints a picture of how the word “terrorist” is used only in certain circumstances. On the video the man talks about how we’ve been fighting the war in Afghanistan for nearly 16 years and how we are still fighting all in the name of terrorism.

The word is used abroad as well as in the US and in the video he talked about how white men such as Dylann Roof or James Alex Fields are never called “terrorists.” The government uses the word only for certain people to justify bending the rules. Lastly, the video asks at the end, “what do they mean when they say terrorism?” What are your thoughts on the video?

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS] 14 photos Launch gallery 14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS] 1. Las Vegas Shooter (2017) 1 of 14 2. The D.C. Sniper Source:Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images 2 of 14 3. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007) Source:Carol Guzy/The Washington Post/Getty Images 3 of 14 4. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009) Source:Ross Mantle/Getty Images 4 of 14 5. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011) Source:Pima County Sheriff's Forensic Unit via Getty Images 5 of 14 6. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012) Source:RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images 6 of 14 7. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012) Source:Darren Hauck 7 of 14 8. Washington Navy Yard Shooting (2013) Source:Fort Worth Police Department via Getty Images 8 of 14 9. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014) Source:Pike County Correctional Facility via Getty Images 9 of 14 10. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014) Source:David Eulitt-Pool/Getty Images 10 of 14 11. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014) Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images 11 of 14 12. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015) Source:Scott Olson/Getty Images 12 of 14 13. Charleston Church Shooting (2015) Source:Charleston County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images 13 of 14 14. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015) Source:Andy Cross-Pool/Getty Images 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Why Wasn’t The Word “Terrorism” Used To Describe Las Vegas Shooter? [VIDEO] 14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]