Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeBron James Spit Bars With Ice Cube [VIDEO]

The two jam to a classic.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 10 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

Another Wednesday, another hump day to get through, moving us that much closer to the weekend. But why wait till Friday to get your day started off right. Check out LeBron James rapping along with Ice Cube to one of his feel-good classics, “It Was a Good Day” and be encouraged for the coming hours!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:



23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love [PHOTOS]

Continue reading LeBron James Spit Bars With Ice Cube [VIDEO]

23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love [PHOTOS]

Ice Cube , lebron james

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show