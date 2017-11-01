LeBron James Spit Bars With Ice Cube [VIDEO]

Another Wednesday, another hump day to get through, moving us that much closer to the weekend. But why wait till Friday to get your day started off right. Check out LeBron James rapping along with Ice Cube to one of his feel-good classics, “It Was a Good Day” and be encouraged for the coming hours!

The Latest:



