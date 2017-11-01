0 reads Leave a comment
Another Wednesday, another hump day to get through, moving us that much closer to the weekend. But why wait till Friday to get your day started off right. Check out LeBron James rapping along with Ice Cube to one of his feel-good classics, “It Was a Good Day” and be encouraged for the coming hours!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- LeBron James Spit Bars With Ice Cube [VIDEO]
- University Of Hartford Student Arrested After Rubbing Used Tampons On Black Roommate’s Belongings
- Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Talks About Daughter’s “Sinister” Freezer Death On “Dr. Oz Show” [VIDEO]
- How To Win Money From “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” ATM! [CONTEST]
23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love [PHOTOS]
18 photos Launch gallery
23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love [PHOTOS]
1. When They’re Doing Simple Things Like Riding In The CarSource:Instagram 1 of 18
2. When They’re Doing Simple Things Like Riding In The CarSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. When He Refers To Her As His QueenSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. When He Took To Instagram To Ask Savannah To Be His ValentineSource:Instagram 4 of 18
5. When They Motivate Each Other To Be BetterSource:Instagram 5 of 18
6. When He Celebrates Their LoveSource:Instagram 6 of 18
7. When He Took Her To Greece For Her Push GiftSource:Instagram 7 of 18
8. When They’re Hosting Fabulous PartiesSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. When He Looks At Her Like ThisSource:Instagram 9 of 18
10. When He’s Showing Support Of Her BusinessSource:Instagram 10 of 18
11. When They’re Just ChillingSource:Instagram 11 of 18
12. When They Spend The Holidays Slaying In All Black EverythingSource:Instagram 12 of 18
13. When They Show Off Major PDASource:Instagram 13 of 18
14. When They Grab A Bite To EatSource:Instagram 14 of 18
15. On Vacation In FranceSource:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Jet-Setting Around The WorldSource:Instagram 16 of 18
17. On The Red CarpetSource:Instagram 17 of 18
18. In This ThrowbackSource:Instagram 18 of 18
comments – Add Yours