Maxine Waters To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 20 mins ago
47th Annual Legislative Conference

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Every year, Glamour Magazine honors powerful dynamic women that are involved in politics, entertainment and so much more. This year the magazine has named, Maxine Waters as part of Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year. Congresswoman Waters has not only helped to make changes in politics, but has spoken out about several different headline topics in the Black community.

Waters had been in politics since 1991, when she was elected to congress in California state. She fights for the people that need to be represented and heard. Waters said, “They have not seen or heard elected officials openly defy the order of things and speak directly in the way that I have done. I am speaking very directly, and aggressively, without apology. It’s my dislike for bullies who get away with making other people’s lives miserable—that compels me to act.”

According to The Source, she has gone viral many times this year making comments about Trump and with her famous line, “reclaiming my time.” Waters is helping “bridge between old-guard politicians and new-school activists—to help create the next generation of Maxines.” She mentioned before that she wants the younger generation to be able to speak for themselves and know who you are. We are so proud of Maxine Waters and congratulations!

