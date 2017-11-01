Nelly’s Boo Shops For Ring On “The Platinum Life” [VIDEO]

A lot of people are into the new reality show “Platinum Life.” The show airs on E! and follows Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith, Miguel’s girlfriend Nazanin Mandi and Nelly’s girlfriend Shantel Jackson. There was a sneak peek into this week’s episode and it looks like Jackson wants a ring.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to BET the couple has been together for nearly four years and she is just waiting for her ring. In the video you can see her try on a ring worth $200k that is oval shaped. Do you think Nelly will propose?
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Nelly’s Accuser Backing Down Because She Lied? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Nelly’s Rape Accuser Refuses To Testify, Halts Charges
RELATED: Wendy Williams Cries After Being Called Out For Comments About Nelly’s Rape Accuser [VIDEO]