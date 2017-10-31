Little Girl’s Rep. Frederica Wilson Halloween Costume Is A Big Hit! [PHOTO]

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson tipped her hat to the support.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
One adorable little girl has politics on her mind at Halloween. Her costume says it all: #IstandwithFrederica in the congresswoman’s dispute with President Donald Trump.

Her father Garrick McFadden tweeted the picture on Sunday night, and it has received more than 9,000 likes by Monday afternoon. She wears a hat—similar to Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson’s signature fashion statement—that says I’m serious on this issue. McFadden, who’s an Arizona Democratic candidate for Congress, noted that his daughter is “not a fan of #45.”

Wilson, who has a famous fondness for hats, tweeted a thumbs-up for the support.

Trump unleashed his fury on Wilson after the congresswoman revealed that he made a very unsympathetic remark in a condolence phone call to Myeshia Johnson, whose husband Army Sgt. La David Johnson died in an ambush in Niger.

Wilson soon began receiving threatening message from people who identified themselves as Trump supporters. She stayed away from Washington for a week because of the threats. Meanwhile, she continues to press the White House for answers about Johnson’s death.

[caption id="attachment_2963875" align="alignleft" width="779"] Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] Ever since Congresswoman Frederica Wilson revealed that she overheard President Trump tell Sgt. La David Johnson’s grieving widow, Myeshia Johnson, that her dead husband “knew what he was signing up for,” the Democratic Representative has been repeatedly attacked by the White House. First, #45 has called her a liar all while his White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was caught lying about Wilson during a recent press briefing. Neither one has yet to publicly apologize to Wilson, and most likely won’t, but that won’t stop her from standing up strong and powerful against a new administration that seems hell bent on attacking Black women more harshly than anyone else. And with the trending hashtag #IBelieveFrederica, it’s clear that we are standing right beside her.  

