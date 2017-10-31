Miss Quad’s Advice For Everybody “Runnin’ Round Here Lyin'” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

While “Married To Medicine” star Miss Quad was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” she got her hands on Rickey Smiley‘s book! She a hilariously spirited, glowing recommendation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She explains that a lot of people need the truth because “a lot of ya’ll runnin’ round here lyin’.”Check out this hilarious exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant On Why You Have To Run For Your Life After Telling The Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. E. Dewey Smith Jr. Shares How Rickey Smiley’s New Book Will Transform Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kim Fields Raves About Why You Must Get “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS] 50 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS] 1. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley Source:Central City Productions 1 of 50 2. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 50 3. Damien Hall & Teddy Riley From Guy Source:Central City Productions 3 of 50 4. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 50 5. Da Brat Source:Central City Productions 5 of 50 6. 2017 Black Music Honors Source:Getty 6 of 50 7. Sevyn Streeter & Karen Streeter Source:Central City Productions 7 of 50 8. 2017 Black Music Honors Source:Getty 8 of 50 9. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 50 10. 2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 50 11. Rickey Smiley Source:Central City Productions 11 of 50 12. Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Source:Central City Productions 12 of 50 13. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Erma Davis Source:Central City Productions 13 of 50 14. Leela James Source:Central City Productions 14 of 50 15. Slick Rick Source:Central City Productions 15 of 50 16. Kid 'N Play Source:Central City Productions 16 of 50 17. Oleta James Source:Central City Productions 17 of 50 18. Dr. Bobby Jones Source:Central City Productions 18 of 50 19. Oleta James Source:Central City Productions 19 of 50 20. State Farm Insurance Reps Source:Central City Productions 20 of 50 21. Nicole C. Mullen Source:Central City Productions 21 of 50 22. Jody Watley Source:Central City Productions 22 of 50 23. Da Brat Source:Central City Productions 23 of 50 24. The Jacksons Source:Central City Productions 24 of 50 25. Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Source:Central City Productions 25 of 50 26. Avery Sunshine Source:Central City Productions 26 of 50 27. Kid 'N Play Source:Central City Productions 27 of 50 28. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley Source:Central City Productions 28 of 50 29. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Erma Davis Source:Central City Productions 29 of 50 30. Sevyn Streeter & LeToya Luckett Source:Central City Productions 30 of 50 31. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Rickey Smiley Source:Central City Productions 31 of 50 32. The Jacksons Source:Central City Productions 32 of 50 33. The Jacksons Source:Central City Productions 33 of 50 34. Oleta Adams & Leela James Source:Central City Productions 34 of 50 35. Montell Jordan & Kristin Hudson Source:Central City Productions 35 of 50 36. Sevyn Streeter, Jody Watley & Vivian Green Source:Central City Productions 36 of 50 37. Marvin Winans Source:Central City Productions 37 of 50 38. Karen Clark Sheard Source:Central City Productions 38 of 50 39. SWV Source:Central City Productions 39 of 50 40. Sevyn Streeter, Jody Watley & Vivian Green Source:Central City Productions 40 of 50 41. Latice Crawford Source:Central City Productions 41 of 50 42. Slick Rock Source:Central City Productions 42 of 50 43. Dave Hollister Source:Central City Productions 43 of 50 44. Karen Clark Sheard Source:Central City Productions 44 of 50 45. Rickey Smiley & Letoya Luckett Source:Central City Productions 45 of 50 46. Shanice & Tony Terry Source:Central City Productions 46 of 50 47. 2017 Black Music Honors Source:Central City Productions 47 of 50 48. 2017 Black Music Honors Source:Central City Productions 48 of 50 49. Jody Watley With Damien Hall & Teddy Riley From Guy Source:Central City Productions 49 of 50 50. Kid 'N Play Source:Central City Productions 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading Miss Quad’s Advice For Everybody “Runnin’ Round Here Lyin'” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]