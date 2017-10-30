Hip-Hop Spot
Jay-Z Speaks Out About Bob McNair’s “Inmate” Comment [EXCLUSIVE]

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair was heard saying “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” which sparked a lot of outrage once it became public information. His players kneeled in protest in response, and tons of others spoke out against it.

One of those people was Jay-Z, who took a moment out of his 4:44 tour to address it onstage. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

