Grambling State University Freshman Arrested For Shooting Deaths Of Two Young Men

Louisiana police arrested a Grambling State University freshman who was responsible for the shooting deaths of two young Black men earlier this week.

According to ABC News, Jaylin M. Wayne, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Earl Andrews, 23, a senior at Grambling State, and Monquiarious Caldwell, 23. Wayne turned himself into police on Thursday after killing the two early Wednesday morning.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office told the press that the tragic shooting happened after Wayne and Andrews got into a fight inside a dorm room. The fight then spilled out into the courtyard, where Wayne ended up shooting the two men. After the shooting, Wayne later fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish’s sheriff Mike Stone confirmed that the shooting was not an act of terrorism or a random act of violence.

“This tragic incident appears to have occurred between persons that knew each other, to some extent at least. There are no indicators that this incident bears any resemblance to any of the random acts of violence or domestic terrorism that have been experienced around our country in the recent weeks,” Stone said.

In the aftermath of the deaths, Grambling State University President Rick Gallot thanked the police for arresting Wayne so quickly.

“We would like to thank Sheriff Mike Stone, GSU Police Chief Howard Gene Caviness, and all local law enforcement for their commitment to our safety and their around the clock effort in solving this case within the first 48 hours.”

Gallot added, “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Andrews and the Caldwell families during this difficult time.”

Clearly, the university, which has a little little over 5,100 students, was deeply shaken up after the deaths.

“It’s a horrible thing to happen on any day of the week, any week,” said Will Sutton, the university’s director of communications.

He added: “It’s particularly unfortunate that it’s homecoming week, an annual, joyful series of days, where we have people returning home to campus. . . . Nobody wants to return to something like this.”

For Andrews mother, Juanita Augman, she just wants for everyone to know that her son was an amazing young man who was studying criminal justice in order to be a parole officer.

“He was a very active person. Everybody loved him. And he was very respectable. I love all my kids, but he was just a special one – everybody loved him,” Augman told the Washington Post.

“I just can’t explain it. It’s just been the longest, longest day. He was a wonderful child.”

As we previously reported, Andrews and Caldwell’s bodies were found in a courtyard between two dorms on early Wednesday morning. Andrews was a student at the university, while Caldwell was not.

