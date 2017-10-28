Are You Ready For Supreme & Nike’s New NBA Jersey Collab?

The biggest names in sportswear and streetwear are joining forces on behalf of the NBA.

SoleColector has the details:

In addition to an upcoming collection of Air Force 1 Mids, Nike is reportedly linking up with Supreme to produce a trio of officially licensed NBA jerseys.

While the collaboration hasn’t officially been announced, Twitter users DropsbyJay and py_rates are offering some early information on the release.

Hit the jump for info on pricing and release dates.

Supreme x NBA Will B A Full Collab Including 3 Jerseys Which I’m Assuming Will Drop Along Side The Shooting Sleeve Confirmed By @py_rates pic.twitter.com/mFrNIQ8X9B — J (@DropsByJay) October 26, 2017

