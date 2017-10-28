Sports
Home > Sports

Are You Ready For Supreme & Nike’s New NBA Jersey Collab?

Don't sleep.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
29 reads
Leave a comment

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


The biggest names in sportswear and streetwear are joining forces on behalf of the NBA.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SoleColector has the details:

In addition to an upcoming collection of Air Force 1 Mids, Nike is reportedly linking up with Supreme to produce a trio of officially licensed NBA jerseys.

While the collaboration hasn’t officially been announced, Twitter users DropsbyJay and py_rates are offering some early information on the release.

Hit the jump for info on pricing and release dates.

The Latest:


nba

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Are You Ready For Supreme & Nike’s New NBA Jersey Collab?

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show