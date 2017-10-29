Toya Wright Slays At Her 34 Birthday Party [PHOTOS]

This mama to be came ready to slay at her birthday party! She makes maternity wear feel like regular wear in her $595 Moschino mini dress. Toya Wright celebrated her 34 birthday on October 26, 2017.

Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes, texts, ig shout outs, phone calls, hugs and love you all gave me! Thanks for making my birthday such a memorable day! Xoxo A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

According to BET, the reality star had the matching bag and wore black-suede boots to bring the entire outfit together. Some might say that it’s a little excessive to be dressing like that as a pregnant woman, but when you’re a celebrity you have to look the part!

Thanks for celebrating my birthday with me. Love u guys to pieces.❤️ A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

However, this has got to be some serious inspiration for pregnant women out there who don’t think they can look this good during pregnancy.

You can have that pregnancy glow and slay no matter what!

(Source BET)

(Photo Credit: Instagram)