Toya Wright Slays At Her 34 Birthday Party [PHOTOS]

This mama to be came ready to slay at her birthday party! She makes maternity wear feel like regular wear in her $595 Moschino mini dress. Toya Wright celebrated her 34 birthday on October 26, 2017.
According to BET, the reality star had the matching bag and wore black-suede boots to bring the entire outfit together. Some might say that it’s a little excessive to be dressing like that as a pregnant woman, but when you’re a celebrity you have to look the part!
However, this has got to be some serious inspiration for pregnant women out there who don’t think they can look this good during pregnancy.
You can have that pregnancy glow and slay no matter what!
(Source BET)
(Photo Credit: Instagram)
