Everything We Know About Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair’s History Of Racism And Discrimination

The comparison os NFL players to prison inmates by the billionaire Houston Texans owner shouldn’t come as any surprised to those who have been initiated to Bob McNair’s special brand of racism. He left a set of new, indelible footprints along his already lengthy trail of racist, discriminative actions and rhetoric when he challenged exiled free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s national anthem kneeling protest with a single racially charged quote that was included in a new ESPN report published Friday.

“We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” he said, referring to his fellow NFL team owners who are mostly unified against what they call disrespect to the American flag.

Bob McNair needs to realize the millions of dollars he is making is because of these "inmates". If I was a Texan I would sit out on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/amSQFwZXog — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 27, 2017

Considering that the country’s prisons are lopsidedly flooded with Black people, a group that makes up about 70 percent of the players in the NFL, McNair’s comment was poorly thought out at best, and racist at worst. The comment likely came in response to the fact that Kaepernick has sued the league over claims its owners colluded to keep him from being signed to a team.

Bob McNair is In master slave Mode.only saying what other owners are saying privately.White privilege working overtime again — Sandra Mckinney (@arriemcky) October 27, 2017

If McNair’s comments seemed over the top, it’s because they were just the latest in a long line of his dog whistling that is laden with racist overtones.

What Bob McNair really meant: pic.twitter.com/EHmoYt4M8s — Liz Lemon (@_MyDMsBroke) October 27, 2017

It’s been whispered in pro football circles that McNair prefers White quarterbacks to Black ones. If true, that would explain his apparent outrage over Kaepernick’s protest of social justice for Black people in America and its lasting effect on the league, which is about 70 percent Black. The quarterback position has typically been occupied by White players.

McNair is one of the many NFL owners who donated at least $1 million to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, who has devoted a considerable amount of time during his inaugural term to condemning the protest and siding with the owners.

His apparent discrimination doesn’t only skew along racial lines. He doesn’t like homosexuals, either, as evidenced by donating money “to the campaign to repeal a ballot initiative in Houston that protected gays and lesbians from forms of discrimination,” HuffPost wrote over the summer.

