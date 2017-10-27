Did Keyshia Ka’oir Hide Her Kids Till After The Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In the days after her marriage to Gucci Mane, folks around Keyshia Ka’oir began to accuse her of excluding some crucial family members from her lavish BET-aired wedding. Most notably, people were saying she had three kids she was hiding from Gucci and the public until the nuptials were complete.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She denied those claims immediately, but now, it is being revealed that she does have children. So what’s the deal? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why It’s Nobody’s Business If Keyshia Ka’oir Omitted People From BET Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Juicy Reveals What Made Keyshia Ka’oir Fall In Love With Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: BET Is Reportedly Footing A Big Bill For Gucci Mane’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]