Did Keyshia Ka’oir Hide Her Kids Till After The Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 6 hours ago
177 reads
Leave a comment

In the days after her marriage to Gucci Mane, folks around Keyshia Ka’oir began to accuse her of excluding some crucial family members from her lavish BET-aired wedding. Most notably, people were saying she had three kids she was hiding from Gucci and the public until the nuptials were complete.

She denied those claims immediately, but now, it is being revealed that she does have children. So what’s the deal? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

gucci mane , Hip-Hop Spot , Keyshia Ka’oir

