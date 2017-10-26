Jeff Johnson On How Schools Make Black Kids Pay For Racism [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Virginia, white middle school football players sparked outrage when they got on snapchat and pretended to rape their black teammates. As the video got around to parents and others, essentially going viral, the school quickly moved to punish the kids by cancelling the entire season of football.

While students who were not involved will still get to practice the sport, all the kids will be made to participate in sessions of discussion about “racial tolerance.” But why can’t those racist kids get expelled? Click on the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

