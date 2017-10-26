Couple’s Viral “Love & Basketball” Inspired Maternity Shoot Is Everything! [PHOTOS]

,

With so much bad news in the worldthis is the story we definitely need right now!

While it’s been 17 years since the Black classic romantic comedy Love and Basketball hit theaters, one expecting couple brought the throwback way BACK! And we are here for it!

Channeling the film’s main characters Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps), new parents Tiffany Terrell and her love Brian are giving it their best, imitating the movie couple in their recent viral maternity shoot.

Tiff posted the pic on Instagram with the following caption: One pic from our Maternity shoot. We decided to do something a little different. Our connection with was only fitting for this creation. Thank you to our amazing photographer @coseyphoto and the visionary, my big bro @bigdyce for bringing it to life. #Love andBaby #maternityshoot #blacklovepage #loveandbasketball #theshaderoom”

One pic from our Maternity shoot. We decided to do something a little different. Our connection with 🏀 was only fitting for this creation. Thank you to our amazing photographer @coseyphoto and the visionary, my big bro @bigdyce for bringing it to life. #Love🏀andBaby #maternityshoot #blacklovepage #loveandbasketball #theshaderoom A post shared by T I F F Y T I F F (Tiffaney) (@tiffyterrell) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Another pic from our Maternity shoot. We decided to do something a little different. Our connection with 🏀 was only fitting for this creation. Thank you to our amazing photographer @coseyphoto and the visionary, my big bro @bigdyce for bringing it to life. #Love🏀andBaby #theblackmancan A post shared by T I F F Y T I F F (Tiffaney) (@tiffyterrell) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

LOVE IT!

The sport seems to be a theme in the young couple’s relationship:

Yeah I'm flooding y'all 😜Another pic from our Maternity shoot. We decided to do something a little different. Our connection with 🏀 was only fitting for this creation. Thank you to our amazing photographer @coseyphoto and the visionary, my big bro @bigdyce for bringing it to life. #Love🏀andBaby A post shared by T I F F Y T I F F (Tiffaney) (@tiffyterrell) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

This beautiful Black love couple totally nailed it.

Even better? They gave birth to a healthy and happy baby boy Bryant in September.

Fittingly, the newborn is posing with a basketball:

“I HAVE A DREAM” #BallIsLife 🏀 😜(Just messing around. He can become whatever he wants).#ThePrince🤴🏽#blackboyjoy #MyNameIsBryant A post shared by T I F F Y T I F F (Tiffaney) (@tiffyterrell) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Look at this cutie:

No smile just yet, but my lil man is 1 month today 🎉Time slow down 😢. He was telling me to hurry up 😂 #MommasBoy💙 #DaddysTwin #BryantMichael 👋🏾 #YoungKing🤴🏽 A post shared by T I F F Y T I F F (Tiffaney) (@tiffyterrell) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

And this one:

God is so good 🙌🏾 Our bundle of Joy has made his debut. I didn't know I could love like this until I held you for the first time 😍Life has just gotten better 👶🏾 I present to you #BryantMichael #DaddysTwinAlready @hurricaneseason06 A post shared by T I F F Y T I F F (Tiffaney) (@tiffyterrell) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Still in awe 😍. You can’t tell me not to believe in miracles. #mommasboy💙 #Transformation 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #31weeksVS5weeksPostPartum A post shared by T I F F Y T I F F (Tiffaney) (@tiffyterrell) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Sending all the love to this beautiful new family!

Who’s got next?

