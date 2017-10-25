The Show
Gary With Da Tea And Tasha Smith Talk About Her Acting Classes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 9 hours ago
Gary and Tasha Smith

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

It’s another beautiful and bright day at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Gary With Da Tea sits down with actress Tasha Smith about all of her recent accomplishments and her TSAW business. TSAW stands for The Tasha Smith Acting Workshop, in which she goes out to help people learn about the acting business.

 

She has a workshop coming to New York and Atlanta, so she invited Gary. They also discussed Tamar Braxton filing for divorce from Vincent Herbert. Smith also talked about “When Love Kills” movie on TV One and other things she is working on.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

