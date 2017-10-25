Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender Reveal Party Of All Time [VIDEO]

If you thought reality star Toya Wright’s pregnancy announcement was of cinematic proportions, take a look at the mother-to-be’s epic gender reveal party.
The star studded event included some of Toya’s celeb besties–Kandi Burruss, Monica Brown and Tiny Harris all weighed in on whether a boy or girl was growing in the oven.
Toya’s only daughter with rapper Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter, had a heartfelt message for her new sibling, saying “Hi baby sis or baby bro, this is your sister here. I’m going to love you forever.”
The guessing game was up when a plane flew dramatically overhead revealing, it’s a girl!
