Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender Reveal Party Of All Time [VIDEO]

If you thought reality star Toya Wright’s pregnancy announcement was of cinematic proportions, take a look at the mother-to-be’s epic gender reveal party.

The star studded event included some of Toya’s celeb besties–Kandi Burruss, Monica Brown and Tiny Harris all weighed in on whether a boy or girl was growing in the oven.

Toya’s only daughter with rapper Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter, had a heartfelt message for her new sibling, saying “Hi baby sis or baby bro, this is your sister here. I’m going to love you forever.”

The guessing game was up when a plane flew dramatically overhead revealing, it’s a girl!

Surrounded by people i love i found out what my love would be. My Life is double the fun, with double the blessing with my beauties. #RR 👶🏽 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

