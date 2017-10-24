DeVon Franklin On Starting His Career As An Intern For Will Smith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

DeVon Franklin came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new book, “The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success.” He says the book is the manual on how to be successful without compromising who you are and losing your faith. DeVon also talks about his movie, “The Star,” coming out November 17th, which is the first animated movie of faith to hit theaters since “The Prince of Egypt,” and features a star-studded cast of actors lending their voice.
DeVon stresses the importance of supplementing prayer with hard work, and serving people before you get to wear the crown. DeVon also talks about the Harvey Weinstein controversy that has caught Hollywood’s attention, saying that he could have used his book “years and years ago.” He explains how fame can ruin us; “we were created to give praise, not receive it.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
