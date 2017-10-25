Big Sean Talks About Being A Telemarketer And Getting Death Threats

Before he was a famous rapper, Big Sean worked long hours being a telemarketer. As we all know many are not a fan of telemarketers because of how many times they call us selling things and trying to conduct business. According to Complex Sean recently spoke out about his previous employment before becoming a well-known rapper.

While speaking to students at the 400 Detroit Public School Community District about careers and his telemarketing experience he said, “I used to get hung up on all the time. I got death threats.” He gave them advice about taking everything they learn in a job as valuable lessons. He mentioned, “All the times you worked hard to have good grades, and all the times you failed a class, and had to come back and really boss yourself up and get it right, that’s what it’s all about.”

The event Sean spoke at was part of his mothers Myra Anderson’s, Sean Anderson Foundation Mogul Prep program. His mothers foundation helps to provide safety, education and more for students in Detroit that are disadvantaged. While there he also thanked the city of Detroit for all their support and said, “Detroit was the first place where my music started popping, where I had my first sold-out shows. It was where I had my biggest shows. I love everybody from Detroit.”

